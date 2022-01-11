December & Fall '21 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBUQUERQUE, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, EL PASO, FRESNO, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, as well as FALL'21 ratings for JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, LAS CRUCES-DEMING, NM, SUNBURY-SELINSGROVE-LEWISBURG, PA, VISALIA-TULARE-HANFORd and WILLIAMSPORT, PA. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).

There will be no ratings information on MONDAY, 1/17, in honor of the MLK Holiday. Coming TUESDAY 01/18, DECEMBER '21 ratings for AKRON, BAKERSFIED, CHARLESTON, SC, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, plus FALL '21 ratings for CANTON, HAGERSTN-CHAMBRSG-WAYNSB, MD-PA, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, LANCASTER, LINCOLN, MYRTLE BEACH, SC, NEW LONDON, CT, WILMINGTON, DE and YORK.

