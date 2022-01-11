-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio December '21 & Fall Book '21 Ratings Released Today
by Charese Frugé
NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for AKRON, BAKERSFIED, CHARLESTON, SC, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, plus FALL '21 ratings for CANTON, HAGERSTN-CHAMBRSG-WAYNSB, MD-PA, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, LANCASTER, LINCOLN, MYRTLE BEACH, SC, NEW LONDON, CT, WILMINGTON, DE and YORK. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 01/19, DECEMBER '21 ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, DES MOINES, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, SPOKANE, and SPRINGFIELD, MA, plus FALL '21 ratings for GAINESVILLE-OCALA, HOT SPRINGS, AR, and STOCKTON.