Charese Fruge, Beata Murphy

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with brand new iHEARTMEDIA KIIS-F (102.7 KISS FM)/LOS ANGELES PD BEATA MURPHY.

Discussing the roles that mentors and mentoring have played in her professional life, BEATA said, “I can't stress the importance of mentoring enough. It is very important to have a mentor, but also to mentor someone else. I can 100% say if it weren’t for the amazing mentors I had, I would NOT be the PD of KIIS today. And women in the industry need to lean on each other and understand that if you have a strong team, you can do anything!”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE connects with one of the many extraordinary women that make our businesses special. This week, find out about BEATA MURPHY here.

