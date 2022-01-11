Kona (top) & Micah

SUMMITMEDIA has promoted two local on-air veterans to lead stations in the company’s HONOLULU cluster.

KONA CHANG has been named PD for Top 40 KCCN (FM 100 THE LEGEND)/HONOLULU and Hawaiian KINE (HAWAIIAN 105). MICAH BANKS becomes PD for both AC KRTR (KRATER 96.3) and Top 40/Rhythmic KPHW (POWER 104.3).

Sais SUMMITMEDIA's PATTI PONIMOI, “The promotion of these two HAWAII radio legends as leaders in our company affirm our commitment to continuing the tradition of HAWAIIAN music. SUMMITMEDIA is dedicated to our listeners, our business partners, and growing the brand of these great radio stations.”

CHANG launched his radio career back in 1997 as ISLAND BOY during stints at POWER 104.3, KRATER 96.3 and HAWAIIAN 105.

Said CHANG, “The best part of my job has always been listening to music, talking to people, and sharing relatable life stories. I’m grateful to continue to entertain my listeners while growing our Hawaiian music brands. Our local SUMMITMEDIA team is great, and I’m excited about this next chapter.”

MICAH BANKS whose first taste of the spotlight came with his dance crew FULL COURT PRESS. For the past 15 years, he has worked for POWER 104.3, where he worked his way from the street team to have his show.

Said BANKS, “Music is in my blood, and the radio business is my life’s work. I’m constantly learning more each day. Every day, I strive to make these stations great. I’m honored that SUMMITMEDIA leaders have the confidence in me to lead them.”

