Angie Ange

Co-host ANGIE ANGE has departed URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA's nationally syndicated "THE MORNING HUSTLE" show. There's been no official word on a replacement. Co-hosts HEADKRACK and LORE’L continue as a duo.

ANGE told ALL ACCESS, "Leaving URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA is bittersweet as it has been my home since I graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY. It has provided me a platform to touch so many listeners' lives. For 14 years straight, I have had the pleasure of growing with my audience in the DC METROPOLITAN area through their lives and my own and I do not take any of that for granted. I am forever thankful for the vision of Ms. H (CATHY HUGHES) and ALFRED LIGGINS for creating these various media platforms across the country for talent like myself to live out our dreams on."

"To DAVID CANTOR, COLBY COLB, and KASHON POWELL who gave me the opportunity to help build THE MORNING HUSTLE and get it off the ground nationally, I appreciate the support as I move into this next chapter of my life. It’s time for me to build platforms of my own for the next generation of talent and I want to dedicate myself entirely to that. I have been investing in entrepreneurs for a while in areas of interest including media, technology, hospitality, real estate, and finance. I have started my own digital media company called 38MADISON, named after my family house in DC that is always full of colorful people and love. I want my media company to be a home base to talent of all different backgrounds and styles who bring something bright to their respective spaces. This by far was not an easy decision, but one that I stand firmly on and will always be proud of myself for making."

« see more Net News