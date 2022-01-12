WMG Takes Majority Stake

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has acquired a majority stake in AFRICORI, a leading African digital music distribution, music rights management and artist development company. WMG first invested in AFRICORI in early 2020. AFRICORI will continue to operate as an independent company and CEO YOEL KENAN remains in place.

Since teaming in 2020, WMG was able to upstream AFRICORI's MASTER KG into WARNER MUSIC FRANCE, and in turn into the WARNER MUSIC global network, which led to his track, ‘Jerusalema’, becoming an international hit. The single became the first South African-made song to hit a million YOUTUBE views and topped the charts in seven countries, while hitting the Top 10 in many others.

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC Pres./Emerging Markets ALFONSO PEREZ-SOTO commented, " Since partnering with AFRICORI, we have established a collaborative and strategic partnership that has resulted in some impressive results on a global level. YOEL KENAN and his team have done an incredible job building a company that is a real force of nature in AFRICA and, by bringing them into the WARNER MUSIC ecosystem, we believe we can give them deeper support as we aim to take African music even more global."

WARNER MUSIC SOUTH AFRICA Managing Dir. and WARNER MUSIC/SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA SVP/Strategy TEMI ADENIJI added, "With MASTER KG, we worked closely with the AFRICORI team to take a local hit and connect it with people around the world. This new deal positions us as AFRICA’s leading distributor and I’m confident that in joining forces, WARNER MUSIC SOUTH AFRICA will be in a great position to deliver more wins like ‘Jerusalema’ in the future.

YOEL KENAN said, "African music is booming all around the world and some of our artists are right at the heart of the explosion. Through our partnership, WARNER MUSIC has proven that it is the perfect home for AFRICORI and our artists going forward. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them as we break more artists on a global scale.

« see more Net News