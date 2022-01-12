Rodgers (Photo: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com)

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC's latest deals are with PAUL RODGERS, from whom the company has acquired a stake in his music publishing catalog for songs he wrote for his bands FREE and BAD COMPANY, plus master recording royalty streams for both, and the band AMERICA, with the company buying GERRY BECKLEY and DEWEY BUNNELL's rights in their catalog as well as certain name and likeness rights and several re-recordings. RODGERS' deal also includes a new label imprint to be distributed by SUN RECORDS and will sign new artists and curate compilations.

RODGERS said, “Innovative, hardworking, cutting edge and courageous are just some of the adjectives that define PRIMARY WAVE. Given their deep knowledge of my catalogue, joining forces with them seems a natural progression, to ensure that the messages and the music live on for the fans.”

“PAUL RODGERS is one of, if not the greatest, singer in rock history,” said PRIMARY WAVE CEO LARRY MESTEL. “Now that PAUL has expanded his partnership with PRIMARY WAVE, everything in the world is ‘All Right Now.’”

“We are pleased that our catalogue is now in the able hands of the good folks at PRIMARY WAVE, where the music we have created over the last 50 years will be given new attention and exposure,” said BUNNELL. “We are proud of the music we produced across these decades, and look forward to watching the catalogue continue to enhance listeners’ lives for generations to come through the vision and actions of PRIMARY WAVE. Meanwhile, we continue to actively pursue our careers as songwriters and performers into the 21st Century.”

“It is an honor and a thrill to add the greatness of AMERICA and the songs of GERRY and DEWEY to the icons and legends of PRIMARY WAVE,” added CMO ADAM LOWENBERG.

“The songs of AMERICA were the cornerstone of my youth. You could not turn on the radio without hearing one of their classic rock hits,” said Partner BARBARA ROSE. "Fifty years later, these songs still resonate with positive and uplifting memories of a time gone by. We are excited to work with GERRY and DEWEY and their team on preserving these memories for future generations.”

