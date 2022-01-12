Schwartz

LISA SCHWARTZ, Festival and Programming Director for the PHILADELPHIA FOLKSONG SOCIETY, parent of the PHILADELPHIA FOLK FESTIVAL, has joined event production company MIDWOOD ENTERTAINMENT as Senior Event Producer.

“LISA has been a mentor to me for years, and has always been one of the most thoughtful, strategic, and creative event producers I've known,” said Founder/Pres. MICAH DAVIDSON. “When the opportunity arose, I knew I wanted her to help me continue to grow the company. It was a no-brainer for me to add her to the team.”

SCHAWARTZ said, “I am very excited to join MICHA and to help him grow MIDWOOD ENTERTAINMENT. It is such a special thing to find someone that you not only care deeply about as a person, but who you respect as a professional. In our industry, integrity is everything and I am ecstatic to be working with someone who shares my beliefs and core values. I look forward to learning new skills and reciprocating my knowledge and expertise with this wonderful team.”

