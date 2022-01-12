Franck & Levy

Record industry vets JOHN FRANCK and EDDIE LEVY have started an independent marketing, influencer and artist management collective, UNDRCVR ENTRAINMENT. UNDRCVR ENTERTAINMENT includes AUDIOCLOUT, an influencer agency and media network.

FRANCK is a former ADA WORLDWIDE and 300 ENTERTAINMENT senior executive and LEVY, an artist manager and senior marketing executive at RAZOR & TIE, CITY WINERY, and FEARLESS RECORDS.

FRANCK and LEVY commented on the launch saying, "We believe that independence is not just the future, it is the NOW in entertainment, music and tech. We couldn't be more excited to launch UNDRCVR ENTERTAINMENT together and dig deep. Our mission is to create and facilitate long-game success by creating multi-tiered, panoramic marketing solutions for our partners across entertainment, music, film, touring, branding, and more."

For more information, check out https://undrcvrentertainment.com/ and https://www.audioclout.com.

« see more Net News