CRAFT RECORDINGS is readling the release of the album GERSHWIN COUNTRY, in which artist MICHAEL FEINSTEIN, has reimagined songs of GEORGE and IRA GERSHWIN through the contemporary lens of Country music. Exec. produced by LIZA MINNELLI, the album pairs FEINSTEIN with DOLLY PARTON, ALISON KRAUSS, BRAD PAISLEY, ROSANNE CASH, VINCE GILL, LEE ANN WOMACK, LYLE LOVETT, RONNE MILSAP and more.

The album is set for release on MARCH 11th. A portion of all proceeds will benefit MUSICARES, a partner of the RECORDING ACADEMY that provides a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief to the music community.

Fans can stream the advance single, “Someone to Watch Over Me,” featuring KRAUSS, from the GERSHWINS' 1926 musical, OH, KAY! Listen here.

