Hosting Audio Intelligence Summit

Audio performance tech company VERITONIC has announced it will host the first annual AUDIO INTELLIGENCE SUMMIT in NEW YORK on TUESDAY, MARCH 1st. It's purpose is to gather leaders from renowned brands, publishers, and agencies to discuss their audio and podcast advertising strategies, with emphasis on the creative testing and measurement practices that are furthering their campaign relevance, amplifying their message, and increasing their return.

The summit will also provide never-before-seen data and insights around the impact of individual audio elements on campaign success, including voice, music, tone, pacing, use of sound effects and functional sounds, keywords, calls-to-action, and more.

VERITONIC CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI said, “We look forward to bringing a first-of-its-kind measurement summit to the audio industry. Brands and marketers are no longer asking if they should invest in audio, but what that investment should sound like to fully harness the burgeoning opportunity. This summit will spotlight innovations in the audio and podcast industry, including advertising formats, branding and optimization practices for maximum reach and influence, and the data and analytics that are driving decisions and increasing ROI for the foremost thought leaders in the industry.”

The health and safety of attendees remains a top priority. The summit will comply with all local COVID policies in effect at the time of the event.

