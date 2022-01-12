Jeremy Sweat & Caryn Cruise

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS-FT. WORTH is adding Christian radio married veterans CARYN CRUISE AND JEREMY SWEAT to mornings called, “Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning.” CRUISE, Production/middays and SWEAT, PD, are leaving their roles at SALEM COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WFFH/NASHVILLE. They will relocate to DALLAS and start (2/1).

DOUG HANNAH will move from mornings to middays while DONNA CRUZ will go from middays to overnights. KCBI recently added SONNY DELFYETTE to afternoons, all part of rebuilding and fortifying the team.

SWEAT, also adding the APD role shared, “CARYN and I are thrilled to join the KCBI family, and to help Dallas families wake up encouraged, while having some fun along the way. It’s an honor to develop a new show, and to share life and faith with our new DALLAS community.”

KCBI PD, Kelly Corday commented, “I’ve had the honor of knowing CARYN and JEREMY for the better part of my career. Their approach to life and relationships has always inspired me, and my prayer is that our listeners receive the same joy and encouragement in knowing them. This realignment means engaging talent will be heard across all dayparts on KCBI,” adds CORDAY. “We are thrilled to see how GOD is lining up the right hearts to connect with listeners at a time when so many are in desperate need of encouragement and laughter.”

