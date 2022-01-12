Duvall

NASHVILLE-based BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT (BRE) has hired Country industry veteran ERIN DUVALL as Dir./Digital Marketing and Streaming Strategy. In this role, DUVALL will run point across all digital strategy and activations for BRE’s artist roster. She will be responsible for each artist's audience and content development, social media marketing, online promotion, influencers and advertising.

DUVALL most recently served as the video strategist for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, focusing on YOUTUBE growth for BLAKE SHELTON, KENNY CHESNEY, DAN + SHAY and more. Previously, she was the U.S. Country music programmer for YOUTUBE MUSIC and GOOGLE PLAY, and has handled digital marketing for an array of artists and brands.

"We are thrilled to add ERIN DUVALL to our executive team," said BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT EVP RICK FROIO. "We are looking ahead with excitement for her to lead our digital marketing efforts."

"I'm ecstatic to be joining the BLACK RIVER family," said DUVALL. "I've admired the company leadership and artist roster for years, and now I am excited to be a part of it. As digital and streaming continue to grow, I aim to keep BLACK RIVER at the forefront."

