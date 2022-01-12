-
AURN, SupeRadio Offer Free Martin Luther King Jr. Features For MLK Weekend
by Sam Weaver
January 13, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
For the upcoming MLK Weekend, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO (AURN) & SUPERADIO NETWORKS are re-releasing "KING... Realizing The Dream." The one-hour special celebrates the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING, Jr.
The special is free to download and includes a series of one-minute MLK Vignettes, "INSPIRING MOMENTS," and "REMEMBERING THE DREAMER." The entire programming package was originally produced & aired in 2002.
For more information, contact RAPHAEL GEORGE raphael@superadio.com, ADRIANE GAINES againes@aurn.com, or LENORE WILLIAMS lwilliams@aurn.com.