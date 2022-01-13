New Podcast

OPERATION HOPE founder and Chairman/CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT is hosting a weekly interview podcast for iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA. "BUILDING THE GOOD LIFE WITH JOHN HOPE BRYANT" debuted on DECEMBER 30th with a guest list including Bishop T.D. JAKES, KILLER MIKE, CNBC’s ANDREW ROSS SORKIN, NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL, DELTA CEO ED BASTIAN, PAYPAL CEO DAN SCHULMAN, and NEXTDOOR CEO SARAH FRIAR.

“This show is all about the magic of aspiration, inspiration, growing and maximizing human potential - delivered through the reach of the largest podcaster in the country. I have been a builder since I began my entrepreneurial journey as a 10-year-old boy in COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, later creating OPERATION HOPE in response to the RODNEY KING riots, which evolved into the building of over 40 for-profit and non-profit organizations,” said BRYANT. “This drive to build began as I listened to stories from those around me growing up in SOUTH CENTRAL LOS ANGELES and began to recognize the importance of everyone’s story: that by listening we can hear, by hearing we can see, and by seeing we can reach our full potential.”

“We are excited to partner with JOHN HOPE BRYANT on his new podcast,” said iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA Market Pres. DREW LAUTER. “We are honored to be part of this journey of building that JOHN has created and we look forward to the amazing content coming from some of the brightest minds in the world.”

« see more Net News