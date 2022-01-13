Sold

SIRIUSXM RADIO, INC. has acquired music-for-business firm CLOUD COVER MEDIA, INC. for an undisclosed price. The acquisition adds CLOUD COVER MUSIC to SIRIUSXM's existing commercial music offerings, SIRIUSXM MUSIC FOR BUSINESS and PANDORA FOR BUSINESS. CLOUD COVER VP/GM MARK LEHMAN will remain on board.

"We are thrilled to become part of the SIRIUSXM family," said LEHMAN. "As one of the fastest growing music for business services, we're proud of the track record that CLOUD COVER MUSIC has achieved with our tens of thousands of customers. We're excited to have the brand recognition and strength of SIRIUSXM and PANDORA behind us as we continue to focus on delivering the best music and messaging products for businesses."

“CLOUD COVER MUSIC has built an advanced tech platform with a host of features that are very attractive to businesses who want an easy-to-install solution, want to be fully covered on licensing, and also want to be able to create a tailored soundtrack for their business,” said SIRIUSXM EVP JOE VERBRUGGE. “SIRIUSXM and PANDORA have always offered a unique blend of great content and great technology. The addition of CLOUD COVER MUSIC to our commercial music portfolio is expected to help propel us forward and contribute to the growth of our business.”

« see more Net News