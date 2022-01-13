Back Virtually

mASCAP is holding its 24th annual SUNDANCE ASCAP MUSIC CAFÉ at the SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL in another virtual version this year, streaming performances and interviews with ASCAP songwriter and composer members on SUNDANCE's online platform at Festival.Sundance.org from JANUARY 21-24 beginning each day at 5p (ET).

The event will feature performances by BRANDY CLARK, JOHN DOE, EVAN + ZANE, HAYLEY SALES, JORDAN HAWKINS, SHUNGUDZO, and more, plus interviews with composers like ESTE HAIM.

ASCAP Assistant VP/Membership LORETTA MUÑOZ said, "Our long partnership with the SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL continues its mission to showcase the magical relationship between music and film. Every year, we highlight some of our talented ASCAP members and create those special connections for songwriters, composers and filmmakers. Whether in-person or virtual, we offer an intimate space for the discovery of captivating performances and conversations with creators whose music resonates with the SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL audience and beyond."

See a complete schedule of performances and interviews here.

« see more Net News