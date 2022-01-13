Rae (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ISSA RAE's RAEDIO audio production company has partnered with GOOGLE to form the RAEDIO Creators Program, an initiative to increase representation of women of color in the music industry. The program will pick two composers and two artists to be funded and consulted while retaining full rights to their work; the artists will work on 3-5 song EPs while the composers will create collections for TV, film, and brand syncs. Submissions open in early FEBRUARY, with recipients named in MARCH.

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” said RAE. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”

“We are proud to create these four grants in partnership with RAEDIO with a goal of underscoring the importance in providing access and opportunity for women of color pursuing audio careers within the entertainment industry,” said GOOGLE Entertainment Partnerships Lead ELLE ROTH-BRUNET. “This program is an extension of GOOGLE’s dedication to championing diversity within the entertainment industry and we look forward to hearing the artistic contributions of all who participate.”

“We are proud to partner with GOOGLE to support women in music,” said RAEDIO Pres. BENONI TAGOE. “As an audio everywhere company, RAEDIO places artists' work in as many places where music is consumed as possible, increasing their visibility among fans and consumers, in turn increasing their earning potential. RAEDIO Creators Program Supported by GOOGLE is another way for us to do this by providing a platform, tangible resources, mentorship, and amplification for aspiring talent. We look forward to selecting the final artists and composers and supporting them in their musical journeys.”

