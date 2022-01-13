Ye (Photo: Liam Goodner/Shutterstock.com)

TMZ is reporting that YE (KANYE WEST) is under investigation for allegedly punching a fan. Apparently, law enforcement officers reported YE got into some sort of argument that allegedly turned physical around 3a on THURSDAY (1/13) in downtown LA. The incident occurred near the SOHO WAREHOUSE. It's not known if YE was at SOHO before the incident, but given the time, it seems likely.

TMZ says KANYE allegedly pushed and then punched a male fan. The case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

Earlier in the evening, KANYE was partying at DELILAH in WEHO with girlfriend JULIA FOX. Apparently, he left alone while FOX stayed at the club. No comment from the YE camp as of yet. Click here for the full story from TMZ and video from the evening.





