Two 'Silver Dome' Awards

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO was honored by the ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION with two SILVER DOME Awards.

The first: The “Best Radio Station Community Service“ trophy was presented for THE DRIVE’s “Friday Night Singalong” series in which the City of CHICAGO partnered with THE DRIVE and lit the Downtown CHICAGO Skyline in red, white and blue during a surge in the pandemic. Thousands of Classic Rock fans took to their porches, patios and balconies every FRIDAY night to sing along with some of the greatest and most inspirational songs of all time.

The second: The “Behind The Song” podcast series, hosted by JANDA LANE. Now entering its fifth year in production, “Behind The Song” dives deep into the lyrics of some of Classic Rock’s most legendary titles with details and perspective on the singers, songwriters and inspirations that provided the foundation for each song.

WDRV PD/Brand Manager ROB CRESSMAN ROB CRESSMAN said, "We are so very proud to have been considered for this high honor from The ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION. Our team at THE DRIVE is second to none and I am fortunate to be associated with such a talented group. To see such hard work and perseverance recognized is highly rewarding. It fuels our collective determination to perpetually strive for excellence in all that we do. Accepting these awards in the midst of the ongoing pandemic furthers our resolve to reach higher heights in spite of the associated obstacles and challenges.”

