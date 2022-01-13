Social Impact Report

AUDACY has collected its 2021 community service work in a "Social Impact Report" showing off some of the things the company did in its "AUDACY Serves" initiative last year.

Among the achievements claimed by the company in 2021 were adding eight new fellows from underrepresented communities in the industry for year-long fellowships; the fifth annual "I'M LISTENING" broadcast that raised more than $800,000 for the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION; adding over 50 journalists to eight of its newsrooms; the annual "1 Day/1 Thing" volunteer day; raising over $14.2 million in children’s health events; and the SEATTLE cluster's raising of more than $1 million for FRIENDS OF FISHER HOUSE PUGET SOUND.

VP/Social Impact SARAH HARRIS said, “This report reflects our unwavering commitment to putting our values in action and our passion to use our collective voice for good within each of our pillars of impact. We are thrilled to share these significant results and moving stories of real human connection unfolding in our communities across the country.” Read the report here.

