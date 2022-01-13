Kevin & Josie

SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS AC WAHR (STAR 99.1)/HUNTSVILLE, AL has hired JOSIE LANE to Co-Host the EARLY MORNING CREW with GM KEVIN DANIELS. LANE has been in the market for more than 15 years and was previously on iHEARTMEDIA's Country WDRM/HUNTSVILLE.

DANIELS said, " She just showed up with a bunch of video equipment and said we were going straight to the top...and I believe her".

The EARLY MORNING CREW with KEVIN and JOSIE airs weekdays from 5a to 9a.

