Scotty Phillips From The 'Outlaw Radio' Days

Paintings by former rock radio personality SCOTTY PHILLIPS will be among those featured in "Wild at Art", an art showcase and sale being staged in HOUSTON’s MATCH Gallery, FEBRUARY 4-5, 2022, for the benefit of the STELLANOVA FOUNDATION. DOUG HARRIS, the event’s organizer and a former colleague of PHILLIPS during their days at heritage HOUSTON rocker KLOL, is inviting all KLOL fans, friends, and alumni to be a part of SCOTTY’s brief homecoming on SATURDAY the 5th.

PHILLIPS joined KLOL’s iconic "Outlaw Radio" in 1992, following a nine-year run at WYNF/TAMPA. He handled the early evening duties and was followed by “SCARY” GARY POOLE in overnights. PHILLIPS took over the mic when JOHN LISLE, who had replaced the original Outlaw GREGO, re-joined KISS/SAN ANTONIO.

“I first saw SCOTTY’s work during a visit to FLORIDA a few years back,” says HARRIS, “and I was immediately taken by his passion for the rock and pop music icons who are often the subjects of his portraits. I knew then that I had to find a way to get his art in front of people who were familiar with SCOTTY, but who did not yet know his work. This show’s going to change that. For people whose lives were touched by this incredible station personally or professionally, this is a rare opportunity to relive those days with some of the people that made it happen, and the art’s very cool.”

HARRIS reports an overwhelming initial response to the reunion and predicts appearances by former jocks, programmers, record company representatives and even former KLOL Miss Rockwear pageant winners. "Wild at Art" benefits the STELLANOVA FOUNDATION’s efforts to provide mental health care and treatment to those without access or resources.

For more info on the "Wild at Art" showcase and sale, go to matchouston.org.

