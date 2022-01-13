Hand Me That Wrench, Will Ya?

An interesting and challenging thought process will be explored at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, APRIL 20th & 21st and presented exclusively at AllAccessAudioSummit.com across the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

NUVOODOO President CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP/Perceptual Research LEIGH JACOBS will take this concept and lay it out for you as it applies to fixing the “radio jet” that’s cruising along at 34,000 feet to make it more stable, efficient and sustainable – better able to meet passengers/listeners expectations.

Keeping the broadcast radio 747 in the air means generating ratings in the current media measurement environment. And that means focusing on the subset of the population who give radio its report card: listeners who participate in ratings.

GILBERT & JACOBS noted, “Keeping the broadcast radio 747 in the air means generating ratings in the current media measurement environment. And that means focusing on the subset of the population who give radio its report card: listeners who participate in ratings. This small and highly differentiated group of consumers consume more media and engage with media brands more intensely. We’ll show you how it’s done to make your programming and marketing more sticky for these make-or-break consumers.”

The goal: Give radio time to re-engineer:

• To compete in an uber-fragmented audio-entertainment marketplace.

• To develop personalities and generate content to make radio a legitimate entertainment destination for younger demos.

• To leverage radio’s true competitive advantage: local relationships and community engagement.

Learn all about this! Make sure you are signed up for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

Sign up for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 now!

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

« back to Net News