First Ever 'Women Only' Event

The ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY CAMP’s first ever "Women Only" event will take place in LOS ANGELES on THURSDAY, JANUARY 27th and continue through the weekend, concluding with a live finale event at THE WHISKY on JANUARY 30th. This special event will feature headlining mentors: MELISSA ETHERIDGE, NANCY WILSON, KATHY VALENTINE, and ORIANTHI.

Throughout the four days, campers will experience masterclasses, Q&A sessions and themed jam rooms, before it all culminates with a live performance in front of an all-ages crowd at the WHISKY A GO GO, in HOLLYWOOD. In addition to the women headlining, the crew and staff working on the event will be composed of an entirely female workforce.

Everyone’s safety is of primary concern for the FANTASY CAMP team. New COVID safety measures have been instituted for this camp with a dedicated female COVID Compliance officer onboard to monitor test results, take daily temperatures and monitor mask wearing inside any of the rehearsal spaces. All other activities will take place outdoors where a tent and stage will be constructed for all interactions with the Rock Star counselors. Additionally, anyone attending the camp; all campers, rockers, staff, and crew absolutely must be vaccinated, with no exemptions and PCR test results will need to be presented before beginning camp.

