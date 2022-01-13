Elliott (r) & Nina From Atlanta

WESTWOOD ONE is launching ELIOTT & NINA, a new CHR show to broadcast live from WESTWOOD ONE’s ATLANTA studios beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 17th. Each weeknight from 7p to Midnight, ELIOTT and NINA will engage listeners with content targeting young adults including today’s hottest hits, celebrity and artist updates, pop culture news, listener calls, and extensive social media integration.

ELIOTT KING, originally from the west side of INDIANAPOLIS, attended college and honed his radio skills in MICHIGAN. He spent 10 years hosting radio gigs across the country from LOS ANGELES, HOUSTON, INDIANAPOLIS, and PHILADELPHIA before settling in ATLANTA. ELIOTT is a strong advocate for mental health awareness.

NINA HAJIAN is an award-winning broadcast pro with experience in major markets, including NEW YORK and CHICAGO. She launched her career on SEATTLE radio, doing everything from hanging banners to cracking the mic on every daypart. She served as SEATTLE radio’s exclusive red-carpet correspondent at major HOLLYWOOD events such as the GRAMMY AWARDS, AMERICAN IDOL finales, FOX Premieres, and TEEN CHOICE AWARDS. Nina has been recognized nationally for her work with two GRACIE AWARDS in three years. NINA raises awareness for breast cancer and suicide prevention.

EVP/Content and Audience/ WESTWOOD ONE, BRIAN PHILIPS said, “ELIOTT and NINA are poised to reimagine and recharge nighttime CHR. Bringing chemistry, comedy and cultural relevance, they will light up every platform with this fast-paced new entry.”

EVP/Marketing, CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES added, “ELIOTT and NINA are the perfect duo to anchor our new nationally syndicated evening show. Combined, they have covered both coasts and every corner of this country and know better than anyone how to reach the young adult demo and build a loyal following nationwide.”

