DILLON FRANCIS kicks off his "Real Love" mix on AUDIUS to launch "Remix Contests Dashboard."

The contest is the first to utilize the newest tool available to AUDIUS’ 6 million+ users – the “Remix Contests Dashboard’ that displays all of the ongoing competitions in one place – allowing aspiring producers to survey and select the songs they’d like to reinterpret and rerelease on the platform.

For “Real Love,” contestants will have until JANUARY 27th to submit their reworked track. Winners will be selected by DILLON by FEBRUARY 10th, with first place receiving $250 and signed merchandise, second place receiving $150 and a HAPPY MACHINE merch pack, and third place rounding out the podium with $100 and a HAPPY MACHINE merch pack.

The stem pack is available for download here on the decentralized streaming service.

Said FRANCIS of the contest, “I’m stoked to let everyone remix ‘Real Love’ because ALEYNA is an amazing vocalist and this is how I came up in music – DJing and remixing my favorite records. The AUDIUS community has that same feeling now, where everyone gets to be creative while supporting each other. I can't wait to hear some remixes!”

AUDIUS Head Of Partnerships CLAYTON BLAHA added that past remix contests regularly field hundreds of entries from emerging producers. It is not uncommon in these contests, he said, for artist teams to even release a few of the remixes officially through the artists’ labels.

“This new feature came from the community recognizing AUDIUS as a great place to collaborate and the need for more tools to do so, especially with their favorite artists. Remix contests continually stoke the excitement from the underground community that is growing so quickly on AUDIUS. We see producers and fans sharing each other's work on socials and shouting out their favorites all the time. They now have a tool to optimize that further and we’re excited that it’s drawing in international superstars like DILLON.”

