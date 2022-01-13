Driver (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MINNIE DRIVER, who hosts her own interview podcast "MINNIE QUESTIONS" for iHEARTRADIO, is starring in another new podcast, this time as both lead voice and Executive Producer of a scripted show for WHALEROCK INDUSTRIES' podcast studio ECHOVERSE. "THE LESSER DEAD" is an adaptation of CHRISTOPHER BUEHLMAN's novel set in 1978 NEW YORK, with DRIVER playing the matriarch of a clan of vampires. The show, set for a SPRING release, is being produced by SALT AUDIO.

ECHIOVERSE Pres. MARK STERN said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring CHRIS’ compelling and unique story to life with MINNIE and this first-rate production team. In fact, I can’t think of a more appropriate project to serve as ECHOVERSE’s very first production.”

