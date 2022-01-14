Wyman (Photo: Davenport Family Funeral Homes)

ILLINOIS radio sportscaster JIM WYMAN died SUNDAY (1/9) at 73.

WYMAN worked as PD/Station Manager and sportscaster at GALESBURG BROADCASTING CO.'s WGIL-A and WAAG/GALESBURG, IL in 1971-76, then as Sports Dir. at WSPY/PLANO. IL in 1976-80 and in a part-time capacity at WSPY from 1986 through his passing, also returning to WGIL to call GALESBURG HIGH SCHOOL girls' basketball in 2007-009 and 2013-14. He had a second career as a teacher at WILLIAM FREMD HIGH SCHOOL in PALATINE, IL, retiring from that post in 2007, and as an English professor at WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE and DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY.

« see more Net News