VOX AM/FM/BURLINGTON, VT News Dir. RICH HASKELL has added Talk Format PD duties for the cluster. HASKELL will oversee programming on News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK and Sports WEAV-A-W246DT-W290AT (THE GAME 97.1 105.9 960)/BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH.

VP/Operations/Station Mgr. JOHN MULLETT said, “We couldn't be happier to elevate RICH into this role. His deep knowledge of talk formats combined with his long term success in this market, make him such an incredible addition to our team.”

HASKELL, who previously co-hosted THE GAME's afternoon show and called CONNECTICUT TIGERS minor league baseball, said, "Growing up as an avid listener of News Talk and WVMT... this is simply an honor. I love the heritage of the station and the legacy it has created over the past decades. Can't wait to take both these talk brands to the next level."

The company is looking for a co-host for WVMT's "THE MORNING DRIVE" to replace MARCUS CERTA, who exited at the end of 2021.

