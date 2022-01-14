Singer-songwriter SINEAD O'CONNOR has been hospitalized following the death of her 17-year-old son, SHANE, last week. SHANE had gone missing from a hospital in IRELAND where he had been on suicide watch. He was found dead on JANUARY 7.

O'CONNOR, 55, told fans via social media that she was with police on her way to be hospitalized after sharing despondent tweets saying she was going to join her son.

The NEW YORK POST has more here.





