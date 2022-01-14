Van Horne

MIAMI MARLINS radio broadcaster DAVE VAN HORNE is retiring, MIAMI HERALD columnist BARRY JACKSON reported in a tweet FRIDAY morning (1/14). JACKSON wrote that the 2011 BASEBALL HALL OF FAME FORD FRICK AWARD winner told him that he is "effectively retiring" from the MARLINS job and will not seek additional work.

The 82-year-old VAN HORNE has called MARLINS baseball since 2001 and before that was the original English-language radio voice for the MONTREAL EXPOS, joining the club for its inaugural season in 1969 and leaving for the then-FLORIDA MARLINS in 2001 when the EXPOS ran into trouble getting a radio contract for that season. He called RICHMOND BRAVES minor league baseball in 1966-68.

The MARLINS are heard on a network based at iHEARTMEDIA Sports WINZ-A/MIAMI, with GLENN GEFFNER joining VAN HORNE for the past 14 seasons.

