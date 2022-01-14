-
Joel Burke Joins KORA/Bryan/College Station As PD
by Phyllis Stark
January 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM (PT)
JOEL BURKE has signed a three-year contract to be the new PD of BRAZOS VALLEY RADIO Country KORA/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX, effective TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st. He succeeds ROB "EDWARDS" MURCH, who departed in DECEMBER.
BURKE has been OM at VICTORY MEDIA Country KBEY/MARBLE FALLS, TX, since last MAY. His background includes stints as PD of Country KASE and KVET/AUSTIN and Country KYGO/DENVER. More recently, he was PD of FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS from 2013-2021.