Burke

JOEL BURKE has signed a three-year contract to be the new PD of BRAZOS VALLEY RADIO Country KORA/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX, effective TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st. He succeeds ROB "EDWARDS" MURCH, who departed in DECEMBER.

BURKE has been OM at VICTORY MEDIA Country KBEY/MARBLE FALLS, TX, since last MAY. His background includes stints as PD of Country KASE and KVET/AUSTIN and Country KYGO/DENVER. More recently, he was PD of FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS from 2013-2021.

