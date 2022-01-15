Dr. King (Photo: Nobel Foundation)

Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING’s life and career were remarkably short. He was only 34 when he delivered his landmark "I Have A Dream” speech in WASHINGTON, DC in 1963. He was just 35 when he won the NOBEL PEACE PRIZE and 39 years old when assassinated on the balcony of a MEMPHIS motel in 1968.

Helping Others

Dr. KING once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?" Every year on the third MONDAY of JANUARY, thousands of Americans commemorate Dr. KING and his legacy by spending the KING holiday volunteering for community service projects. In all 50 states, they deliver meals, refurbish schools, community centers, and collect food & clothing. Volunteers also recruit mentors, support job seekers, build homes, provide various services for veterans and military families, and help others improve their financial literacy.

No Red States, No Blue States, The United States

He dreamt of a world where elected officials acted more like statesmen than politicians. Dr. KING believed in voting rights for all and racial equality. He believed everyone has say. His visions are dreams and goals that we can keep alive. His dream and struggles for freedom weren't just Black or Brown struggles, they were for all of America. He opened minds, hearts, and doors in ways no one had ever done. He made us understand that we're all tied together. That's why we celebrate his life and continue to mourn his death.

Fear Tactics

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. had the ability to lead verbally and with non-violent action against those who attempted to indoctrinate their followers with half-truths, folklore, insecurities, and fear. The type of leaders he opposed carried out hateful agendas through charismatic instigators. They knew how to deflect from real issues and convince followers that it’s the fault of “those people who aren’t real Americans.” Divide and conquer" is an old tactic. People resort to it when they can no longer dominate and know they are losing control.

Staying Vigilant

The outpouring of love, community service, and respect for the memory of Rev. Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. is a testament to what he stood for. KING could see the possibilities for humankind to remove the shackles of fears and prejudices. His dream made many of our dreams come true. But for his dream to continue, we must learn to recognize empty promises, false prophets, and actual compromise. Dr. KING’s hopes for Americans are still a work in progress.

Dr. KING’s Last Speech April 3rd, 1968, MEMPHIS, TN “I've Been To The Mountaintop”

