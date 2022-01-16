Susan Bray Dies In Australia

Former WWDB and WCAU-A/PHILADELPHIA, WHO-A/DES MOINES, and WRC-A/WASHINGTON talk show host SUSAN BRAY has passed away at 79 in MUDGEE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, reports the DES MOINES REGISTER, citing a FACEBOOK post by her husband, ED DELONG.

BRAY, billed as "The Saucy Aussie," worked in radio in her native AUSTRALIA before joining WHO in 1978, moving to PHILADELPHIA, where she briefly hosted at WCAU in 1981-82. She did a weekend show at WRC and joined WWDB, where she became a fixture until the station dropped its longtime talk format in 2000.

