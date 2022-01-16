Sold

AUDACY LICENSE, LLC is selling CHANNEL Q affiliate KGMZ-A/SAN FRANCISCO to SATISH CHANDRA's FACTORIAL BROADCASTING, LLC for $495,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. The buyer has flipped the station back to the South Asian "RADIO ZINDAGI" format it aired in 2011-18.

In other filings with the FCC, JOHN MALONE's ELK RIVER MEDIA LLC has filed the paperwork for the previously-announced purchae of ELK RIVER BROADCASTING INC. Classic Rock WEKR-A-W253CX (98.5 THE ELK)/FAYETTEVILLE, TN for $55,000 and Classic Country WYTM/FAYETTEVILLE, TN from TIME BROADCASTERS, INC. for $375,000. MALONE, the former Market Manager at iHEARTMEDIA/HUNTSVILLE, has been operating the stations under a time brokerage agreement since last AUGUST.

