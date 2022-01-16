Prestwood (Photo: Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Famed Country songwriter HUGH PRESTWOOD took to GOFUNDME for assistance last week, asking the community for financial help after falling on hard times. PRESTWOOD, a 2006 inductee into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, is described in his HALL OF FAME bio as "a go-to composer for NASHVILLE recording artists in the 1980s and '90s." His hits include RANDY TRAVIS' "Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart," TRISHA YEARWOOD's "The Song Remembers When," and SHENANDOAH's "Ghost In This House," and he has had his songs cut by CRYSTAL GAYLE, MICHAEL JOHNSON, JUDY COLLINS, ALISON KRAUSS and others.

The 79-year-old hitmaker explained on GOFUND me that he and his wife, photojournalist JUDY AHRENS, 68, are being turned out of the LONG ISLAND, NY home they have rented for 10 years effective MARCH 31st, and face homelessness because they have been living almost entirely on SOCIAL SECURITY and state aid, and have no financial reserves to relocate. PRESTWOOD previously sold his copyrights and some of his belongings to make ends meet.

A back injury PRESTWOOD suffered from a fall last spring has worsened their situation. Said PRESTWOOD in his post, "I now have two titanium rods in my back and am pretty much disabled (even walking a few feet is very painful). This has made it virtually impossible for me to do all the box-lifting and packing required to move."

PRESTWOOD further explained the couple's situation, saying, "Although I was a successful songwriter in the late 1970s through the mid-1990s, profound changes in the recording industry’s business model – particularly the digitalization of recorded music and the collapse of CD sales -- essentially ended my royalty income around 2005. Based on the old business model I had assumed those royalties would continue and provide a reasonable retirement income, but it was not to be. So we slowly began sinking into credit card debt and, by 2012. we were forced to sell our home we’d bought in 1984, and began renting another home we have been in ever since. I was also eventually forced to sell my song copyrights. The proceeds on the home and copyright sales kept us afloat for several years but were gone by 2018, and since then we have been ... living on a shoestring."

With a modest fundraising goal of $25,000, the couple has already raised more than $72,000, with TRAVIS contributing $2,000, and fellow Country songwriters LUKE LAIRD, KELLEY LOVELACE, JOSH KEAR and BUDDY CANNON, artist JOHN CONLEE and music publishing executive JOSH VAN VALKENBERG among those also donating generously. The link to help the couple out is here.

« see more Net News