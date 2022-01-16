Avril Lavigne: Surprises ALTer Ego Crowd (Photo: JC Olivera / iHeartRadio)

ALL TIME LOW, COLDPLAY, IMAGINE DRAGONS, KINGS OF LEON, MANESKIN, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and WILLOW were the headliners at the 2022 iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO show on SATURDAY (1/15) at the FORUM in LOS ANGELES, with a special guest performance from AVRIL LAVIGNE.

The fifth annual event was broadcast live across over 75 Alternative and Rock iHEARTRADIO stations and LIVE ONE exclusively streamed all performances on livexlive.com.

IMAGINE DRAGONS opened with "Believer," to confetti covering the crowd, as frontman DAN REYNOLDS welcomed the audience, before finishing their mini-set with “Thunder,” “Enemy,” “Follow You” and capping it all off with “Radioactive.”

EUROVISION's ITALIAN sensations MANESKIN kicked their set off with the breakout hit, “Beggin,” followed by “For Your Love” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

COLDPLAY's set included a performance of “Higher Power,” followed by “Clocks,” “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and more including “People Of The Pride,” which CHRIS MARTIN described as the group's "first proper rock song." They also performed an acoustic version of “Yellow” before closing out with “My Universe” and “A Sky Full of Stars” – during their performance, a pair of fans celebrated a special moment as a man proposed to his partner while glowing wristbands illuminated the arena.

ALL TIME LOW opened with “Disaster,” and one of their latest songs, “PMA.” before finishing with fan favorites “Once In A Lifetime” and “Dear Maria, "Count Me In” as the crowd went wild.

KING OF LEON cranked up “Crawl,” followed by “Waste” and “Time in Disguise" before such hits as “Sex On Fire," “Find Me” and “On Call.” The set was on fire itself after a run of “Closer,” “Use Somebody” and “Bandit.”

WILLOW kicked off their set with their hit song “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” which was the debut single off their recent album "Lately I Feel Everything" before jumping into “Gaslight” and “Meet Me @ Our Spot” then closing out their set with “Grow” and “Wait A Minute.”

Surprise guest AVRIL LAVIGNE stunned everyone with an unexpected performance of her hits including “Girlfriend," "My Happy Ending" and "Skater Boi," then introduced “Bite Me,” from her seventh album ":Love Sux," which will be released on FEBRUARY 25th.

Closing out the night, TWENTY ONE PILOTS shined with “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and other favorites including “Ride,” which TYLER JOSEPH sang while making his way up and down rows of a sold-out crowd of excited fans. They also performed well-received covers of ELTON JOHN’s “Bennie And The Jets” and a blended version of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE’s “I’m Not Okay” intertwined with “Shy Away.”





Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / iHeartRadio)





