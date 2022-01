Rainn Wilson Is 56 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (1/20) to ALL ACCESS’ PAUL CARTELLONE, iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK Market President ANGEL BROWN, former CUMULUS/INDIANAPOLIS OM and WFMS PD STEPHEN GUITTARI, WNOV-A/MILWAUKEE CHUCK ATKINS, WTMJ-A-W277V/MILWAUKEE’s DAYTON KANE, WEOW/KEY WEST OM/PD KEN MACKENZIE, TOWNSQUARE/YAKIMA Dir./Content BRIAN STEPHENSON, WJGR-A/JACKSONVILLE PD LARRY STEVENS, SAGA/ASHVILLE OM MIKE BERLAK, TRIPLE EIGHT MANAGEMENT's KAREN MCGUIRE, WCHI/CHICAGO’s SHARK, WFIZ/ITHACA GM FRANK LISCHAK, WGIV/CHARLOTTE’s BJ MURPHY, AUDACY/HOUSTON Live Events and Experiences Dir. TIM JOHNSON, KKBQ/HOUSTON’s COREY DILLON, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s LYNDSAY CHURCH, KKGQ/WICHITA’s BRAD STREETER, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/HUDSON VALLEY, NY OM RICK EVERETT, and to WIL/ST. LOUIS MD MARTY BROOKS.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (1/21), RCA SVP/Rock GARY GORMAN, former ALL ACCESS VP/Digital Content MATT SHAPO, WGCI/CHICAGO PD JOHNNIE D, retired KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS PD DAVE HAMILTON, CHERRY CREEK RADIO's TONY DRISKILL, KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO Prod. Dir. JOEL ABRAMS, 21st CENTURY PRODUCTIONS SVP/GM BOBBY RUSH, SDPRD Dir./Radio JOE TLUSTOS, COLUMBIA's MARK POTTER, TOWNSQUARE/TRENTON Creative Services Dir. TONI CAMPBELL, UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS’ JOHN FABIAN, WDBR/SPRINGFIELD PD DAVE DANIELS, eVENTtr's SAMMY SIMPSON, AUDACY/SACRAMENTO GSM JUSTINE ROLLER, CUMULUS/FLORENCE-MYRTLE BEACH RVP/Market Mgr. CRAIG DALLA RIVA, WVLK & WLXX/LEXINGTON PD DEIDRE RANSDELL, and KYKY/ST. LOUIS’ JEN MYERS.

