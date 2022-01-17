Crutchfield (Photo: BMI)

Hit Pop, Country and Christian music producer, songwriter and NASHVILLE music publishing and record label executive JERRY CRUTCHFIELD died last week (1/11) at the age of 87.

CRUTCHFIELD launched his career and a songwriter and artist, first signed with his vocal group to RCA VICTOR in 1956. His first major cut as a BMI-affiliated songwriter was EDDY ARNOLD's "Little Sparrow." His songs were subsequently recorded by ELVIS PRESLEY, TANYA TUCKER, LEE GREENWOOD, TAMMY WYNETTE and BRENDA LEE, who had a pop hit with his "My Whole World is Falling Down" in 1963. As a producer, his notable credits include KENNY LOGGINS' "Please Come To Boston" and GREENWOOD's "I.O.U.," which won GREENWOOD his only GRAMMY Award (for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male) in 1983. His production credits also include TUCKER, CHRIS LEDOUX, TRACY BYRD, LISA BROKOP and Gospel group THE HEMPHILLS and many others.

As a music executive, CRUTCHFIELD served as EVP/GM of CAPITOL RECORDS and Pres. of MCA NASHVILLE. He also founded and ran MCA MUSIC PUBLISHING and, later, CRUTCHFIELD MUSIC GROUP.

Following CRUTCHFIELD's passing, GREENWOOD posted on TWITTER, "My life changed the day I met JERRY CRUTCHFIELD. He was the first person in NASHVILLE to believe in me and, without him, I would have never had the career in Country music that I’ve been blessed to have. We made magical records together."

Country icon JEANNIE SEELY issued a statement saying, "Although I never got to work with JERRY myself, I admired him as a writer and producer, especially his work with LEE GREENWOOD and TANYA TUCKER. He was one of the most respected businessmen in the business. He will be missed and most importantly, he will be remembered."

Added hit songwriter BOBBY TOMBERLIN, "JERRY CRUTCHFIELD was one of the best when it came to recognizing great songs. Just look at TANYA TUCKER's string of hits. I was blessed to have him record one of mine on a LEE GREENWOOD project. I wrote with some of his staff writers through the years, and it was a cool experience to play CRUTCH what we had written and, so often, he offered great advice on how to make the song better."

