-
KVOQ (Indie102.3)/Denver Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Protest Playlist
by Lynn McDonnell
January 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE102.3)/DENVER is honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all day MONDAY JANUARY 17th by playing protest songs that share the spirit of his life’s work.
The playlist tells a story of the Black experience through protest and overcoming and of the road ahead and includes songs from THE TEMPATIONS and BILLIE HOLIDAY to JANELLE MONAE, ANDERSON .PAAK and more.
Access the Spotify playlist and companion piece here.