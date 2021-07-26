COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE102.3)/DENVER is honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all day MONDAY JANUARY 17th by playing protest songs that share the spirit of his life’s work.

The playlist tells a story of the Black experience through protest and overcoming and of the road ahead and includes songs from THE TEMPATIONS and BILLIE HOLIDAY to JANELLE MONAE, ANDERSON .PAAK and more.

Access the Spotify playlist and companion piece here.







« see more Net News