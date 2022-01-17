KMXJ Welcomes 'Kidd Kraddick' Home

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC KMXJ (MIX 94.1)/AMARILLO, TX, has returned YEA NETWORKS' "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" to the market after just 17 days off the airwaves.

Hosted by J-SI CHAVEZ, KELLIE RASBERRY, BIG AL MACK, ANA CASTILLEJOS and PART-TIME JUSTIN, the show has been on in AMARILLO for more than 20 years.

Said host J-SI, “The AMARILLO market has been one of our biggest supporters over the years. Lots of KIDDNATION members from there drop by our DALLAS studio each year, we’ve done numerous market visits, and many families from the area have been selected for our KIDD'S KIDS trip to DISNEY WORLD. We’re so glad to have found a new home in the PANHANDLE.”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Content & Programming KURT JOHNSON added, “We’re proud to be a longtime partner with YEA and KKMS. Proven winners for a long time. I love the excellent service and our listeners and clients love the show."

