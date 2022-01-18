Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Adele 'Easy' On Top For 7th Week; Glass Animals Runner Up; Gayle Nearing Top 10; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top 15; Giveon Top 20

* ADELE holds the top spot at Top 40 for a 7th straight week with "Easy On Me"

* GLASS ANIMALS are now the runner up with "Heat Waves" moving 3*-2* at +788 spins

* GAYLE is just outside the top 10, up 13*-11* with "abcdefu" and +905 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC are up 16*-15* with "Smokin Out The Window"

* GIVEON hits the top 20 with "For Tonight" moving 21*-20*

* DOJA CAT is up 27*-21* and nearing another top 20 hit with "Woman" at +1315 spins

* THE WEEKND surges 34*-24* with "Sacrifice" and is +2333 spins

* The top debut belongs to ALESSO & KATY PERRY at 35* with "When I'm Gone" at +611 spins

* 2020 AMERICAN IDOL contestant LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH debuts at 38* with "Fingers Crossed" at +719 spins

Rhythmic: CKAY Takes Top Spot; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic,Post/Weeknd Top 5; Drake/21 Savage Top 10

* CKAY takes over the top spot with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah"), moving 2*-1*

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 5, up 6*-4* with "Smokin Out The Window" and are at +370 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND enter the top 5 as well with "One Right Now" leaping 7*-5* at +377 spins

* DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE hit the top 10 with "Knife Talk" moving 11*-10* at +293 spins

* SUMMER WALKER goes top 15 with "Ex For A Reason" featuring JT FROM CITY GIRLS, climbing 16*-15* and +144 spins

* KANYE WEST enters the top 20 with "Believe What I Say" up 21*-18* and up 185 spins

* Also new to the top 20 is KODAK BLACK and SYKO BOB leaping 26*-19* with "Super Gremlin" up 520 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps 32*-23* with "Woman" up 535 spins

* SZA jumps 30*-24* with "I Hate U" up 461 spins

* THE WEEKND has the top debut at 33* with "Sacrifice" up 698 spins

* AMAARAE enters at 37* with "Sad Girlz Luv Money" featuring KALI UCHIS at +287 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is back and enters at 39* with "Iffy" with 511 spins

Urban: Latto Surges To #1; Moneybagg Yo Top 5; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top 10; Big Sean, Hit Boy Top 15; Kodak Black Surges

* LATTO has scored a dual chart topper, moving 6*-1* with "Big Energy," now having topped the Rhythmic and Urban charts

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 5, up 7*-4* with "Scorpio" and is +554 spins (over 1100 in two weeks)

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 10, up 12*-9* with "Smokin Out The Window," and are at +260 spins

* BIG SEAN, HIT BOY enter the top 15 with "Loyal To A Fault," up 17*-15* and +237 spins

* KANYE WEST leaps 26*-21* with "Off The Grid" at +489 spins

* KODAK BLACK soars 35*-25* with "Super Gremlin," featuring SYKO BOB, up 663 spins

* SZA vaults 39*-27* with "I Hate U," and is +647 spins

* HXLLYWOOD has the top debut at 37* with "Sneaky Link 2.0" and is +146 spins

* ROD WAVE debuts at 38* with "By Your Side" and +164 spins

* CHRIS BROWN also debuts at Urban with "Iffy" with 911 spins

Hot AC: Adele 'Easy' Holds Top Spot; Glass Animals Top 5; Adele 'Oh' Top 10; Lil Nas X 'Want' Top 15; Gayle Soars

* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me" for a ninth week

* GLASS ANIMALS enter the top 5 with "Heat Waves," move 6*-5* and are up 353 spins

* ADELE now has two in the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Oh My God," up 307 spins

* LIL NAS X hits the top 15 with "Thats What I Want," moving 17*-15* and +240 spins

* GAYLE vaults 39*-24* with "abcdefu," and is +464 spins

* THE WEEKND lands a strong debut at Hot AC with "Sacrifice" at 32* and +423 spins

Active Rock: Nita Strauss/David Draiman Hold #1; Korn Top 5; Slash/Myles Kennedy Top 10; Ice Nine Kills Top 15; Skillet Top 20

* NITA STRAUSS and DAVID DRAIMAN hold the top spot with "Dead Inside"

* KORN goes top 5 with "Start The Healing," rising 6*-4* and are +158 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE are moving toward the top 5, leaping 9*-6* with "So Called Life," up 225 spins

* SLASH and MYLES KENNEDY are top 10 with "The River Is Rising," up 13*-10*

* ICE NINE KILLS go top 15, moving 18*-14* with "Rainy Day"

* SKILLET is top 20 with "Surviving The Game," moving 21*-20*

* FALLING IN REVERSE vault 36*-25* with "Zombified" with a gain of 146 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA score the top debut at 28* with "Never Gonna Learn" and are +239 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER enters at 36* with "Brother The Cloud"

* MUSE returns at 37* with "Won't Stand Down"

* CODE ORANGE debuts at 40* with "Out For Blood"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots New Chart Topper; Dragons Nearing Top 5; Regrettes Top 15; Coin Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS score another chart topper, moving 3*-1* with "The Outside," at +210 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are nearing the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," at +83 spins

* THE REGRETTES go top 15, up 16*-15* with "Monday"

* COIN hits the top 20 with "Chapstick," up 21*-20*

* TURNSTILE has the top debut at 32* with "Mystery" - up 284 spins

* MUSE score a debut at 33* with "Won't Stand Down" with 367 spins

Triple A: Lumineers Hold Top Spot; Alt-J Top 10; Nathaniel Rateliff Top 15; Coin Top 20

* LUMINEERS hold the top spot with "BRIGHTSIDE" and are there for the 9th time in 12 weeks

* ALT-J enters the top 10, up 12*-8* with "U&ME,"

* ADELE is closing in on the top 10, up 15*-11* with "Oh My God" - up 56 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS go top 15, up 23*-14* with "Face Down In The Moment"

* COIN go top 20 with "Chapstick," up 22*-18*

* KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES debut at 28* with "B-Side"

