Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5)/DALLAS afternoon personality JON "JD" DILLON has died after a decade-long battle with ALZHEIMER'S. DILLON retired in 2016 after 24 years at KZPS.

In a statement, DILLON's family said, "JON passed away peacefully FRIDAY night surrounded by loved ones following his near decade-long battle with ALZHEIMER’S. To say it has been a long, arduous journey would be an understatement. He lived with the disease for many years happily at home with his wife NANCY, as she looked after him.

The statement went on to say, "Our love goes out to anyone faced with this nightmarish illness and hope that we can all find the strength to persevere through these generally challenging times."

