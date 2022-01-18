Priscilla & Joey

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9)/PHOENIX has debuted its new morning show, as JOEY BRADFISCH crosses the hall and joins morning mainstay PRISCILLA ORNELAS, on the newly-christened “THE PRISCILLA & JOEY SHOW.”

The move follows the departure of MATTHEW BLADES last month, which ended the 10-year run of the “MATTHEW & PRISCILLA IN THE MORNING” show. BRADFISCH is a 12-year cluster veteran, and was most recently the executive producer of the syndicated “JOHNJAY AND RICH SHOW,” based at Top 40 sister KZZP (104.7 KISS FM).

PRISCILLA said, “I knew as soon as JOEY auditioned, that was it--it was the beginning of something amazing! I couldn’t be more excited to build this morning show with JOEY. I also couldn’t be more thankful for the support and guidance of our KMXP team. We’re ready to light things up and bring a completely new energy to MIX 96.9.”

JOEY commented, “I am so excited for this opportunity to build a successful brand with PRISCILLA on MIX 96.9! She's done incredible work for ten years on MIX, and I can't wait to add to her energy that she brings to PHOENIX listeners every morning. A special thanks to iHEARTMEDIA and MIX 96.9 for this opportunity to grow. I am eternally grateful for my 12 years with ‘THE JOHNJAY AND RICH SHOW’ and it is with the utmost certainty that I wouldn't be ready for this new position without them.”

iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX Exec. VP/Programming STEVE GEOFFERIES added, “PRISCILLA has earned the opportunity to grow into the lead role on a show. She’s an unfiltered storyteller whose star is rising. PRISCILLA and JOEY will have the audience laughing and engaged. Their chemistry and talent is undeniable.”

« see more Net News