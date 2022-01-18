Peykar And Wolman

AUDACY has named SHIRIN PEYKAR SVP and DAN WOLMAN VP of Performance Sales. PEYKAR will be tasked with leading AUDACY's performance sales team across its products. PEYKAR reports to AUDACY EVP/Digital Sales KEN LAGANA. WOLMAN, reporting to PEYKAR, will sell across AUDACY's digital brands, focusing on its podcasting business.

PEYKAR joins AUDACY after two years as SVP/Direct Response Ad Sales at STITCHER. PEYKAR has nearly 20 years of experience at 33 television networks. WOLMAN also comes aboard from STITCHER, having spent two years as VP/Performance Sales.

LAGANA commented, "SHIRIN’s rich experience leading multi-faceted ad sales operations for premier media and entertainment companies makes her a valuable addition to our performance sales business. We’re equally as excited about the addition of DAN to the team, which will collectively strive to drive revenue, market share and profit performance for our portfolio of assets."

PEYKAR added, "I've been watching AUDACY's progression in the podcast space over the past couple of years, and their commitment to building a world class podcast portfolio has really impressed me. When you couple that dedication to the podcast space and audio in general, I couldn't be more excited about bringing this portfolio to our performance clients and agencies!"

WOLMAN said, "AUDACY is the industry leader in audio while remaining innovative, representing chart-topping content, generating loyal listeners, and serving as the home to influential talent. This is a performance sellers dream!"

