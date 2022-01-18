Gaba

20-year ATLANTIC Exec LANRE GABA has been named Co-Pres./Black Music for the company. GABA was most recently ATLANTIC’s GM/EVP, Black Music A&R. In her new post, she will work alongside Co-Pres./Black Music MIKE KYSER. Based at ATLANTIC’s New York headquarters, she reports jointly to Atlantic Chairman & CEO CRAIG KALLMAN and Chairman & COO JULIE GREENWALD.

Since joining ATLANTIC, GABA has climbed the ranks, with her role evolving to encompass A&R, marketing, strategic planning, finance, and the label’s recording studio operations. During her tenure at the company, she has worked closely with artists such as CARDI B, RODDY RICCH, JACK HARLOW, LIL UZI VERT, GUCCI MANE, BURNA BOY, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, recent signing FKA TWIGS, and many others. She also played a key role in the launch and development of GUCCI MANE’s The New 1017 label, which led to the signing of rising star POOH SHIESTY.

GABA joined ATLANTIC in 2002 in the A&R Administration department, advancing from Manager to VP. In 2015, she was appointed Head/Urban A&R Operations, and she became GM/SVP, Urban A&R in 2018. In JANUARY 2021, GABA was upped to EVP/Black Music A&R. Prior to ATLANTIC, she held posts at EMI MUSIC PUBLISHINg and RUFFHOUSE MUSIC PUBLISHING. GABA attended SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY. She currently serves on the Advisory Board of the CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE OF RECORDED MUSIC at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and GYRL WONDER, a mentoring organization for young women of color.

CRAIG KALLMAN and JULIE GREENWALD said in a joint statement, "LANRE’s growth over the past two decades has been a wonderful thing to witness. She’s evolved into one of the most admired and accomplished execs in our business, driven by a real fan’s passion, deep knowledge, and relentless work ethic. Our artists and our team love her for her devotion, creativity, and experience. The combination of LANRE and KYSER will make a brilliant leadership duo for our Black Music department, as we continue to provide our artists with unparalleled dedication and resources to launch and build long-term careers. We congratulate LANRE on this richly deserved new post.”

GABA said, “I've had an amazing journey at ATLANTIC. To be given the opportunities I’ve had at every step of the way, and to have been mentored by CRAIG and JULIE has been an extraordinary experience. ATLANTIC was built on Black Music and a continued legacy of artist development. We have the most exceptional artists on our roster, whose music moves the culture. Our Black Music team is unmatched in the industry for our reputation in breaking new artists. I’m so excited to work with KYSER to continue to build the best home for our talent to realize their visions and for their music to reach fans across the globe."

MIKE KYSER added, “LANRE’s knowledge and experience spans nearly every area of our business, from A&R to marketing to finance. She’s become one of the most versatile and impressive players in the business, while playing a key role in the evolution of our Black Music department. I’m very happy to welcome her as my partner as we strive to raise the level of services and expand the breadth of support we offer our incredible artists. I know we’ll be doing great things together.”





