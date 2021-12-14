The 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS, hosted by TREVOR NOAH, have a new date, city and venue. After being bumped from its original JANUARY 31st air date over COVID-19 concerns (NET NEWS 1/5), the show will now air live on CBS SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd from 8-11:30p (ET). The GRAMMYS' new date has bumped the previously-announced CMT MUSIC AWARDS that were set to air live on CBS on the same date (NET NEWS 7/8/21) to a undetermined new date later in APRIL.

Originally set to take place at the STAPLES CENTER in LOS ANGELES, the GRAMMY AWARDS will now be hosted at the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS. In addition to airing on CBS, the broadcast will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

