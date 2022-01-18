De Angelis

iHEARTMEDIA has announced JOE DE ANGELIS has been elevated to SVP/Promotions for iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group, effective immediately. He will oversee promotions efforts across iHEARTMEDIA’s entire roster of brands and franchises, broadcast and digital, and align promotional efforts across iHEARTMEDIA markets by creating and spearheading iHEARTMEDIA’s Promotions Center.

DE ANGELIS will become the promotions point person for clients and advertisers alike. In addition, he will also assist in developing and creating promotional strategies to increase brand awareness for iHEARTMEDIA stations. DE ANGELIS will report to SCOTT HOPECK, Division Pres./iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group.

DE ANGELIS is a media veteran with nearly 20 years of experience in marketing, promotions, branding and sponsorships. Most recently, he served as Dir./Marketing and Promotions for iHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK and National Event Brand Manager since 2015.

HOPECK said, “I’m thrilled to promote JOE to SVP/Promotions. During his time with iHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK, JOE has proven that he is more than qualified for this role. He has extensive experience overseeing all marketing and promotions initiatives for our NEW YORK CITY stations, as well as our national tentpole events. JOE is a natural leader and an exceptional collaborator. I’m confident that he will effectively evolve how we develop and execute promotions for our brands and our partners.”

DE ANGELIS added, “iHEART has given me the incredible opportunity to work with the best and brightest in the business. I am beyond excited to take these next steps and help push our world-class brands to the next level.”

