Aldean

Congratulations to MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN for earning 84 MEDIABASE adds on his new single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," making it the most added at Country radio this week.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI and newly-hired Mgr./Syndication and Secondary Promotions ELLEN MUNDY FORD.

